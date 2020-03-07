Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp (NYSE:SMFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $7.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 9.7% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 20,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 28,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp by 818.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Grp

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business, Retail Business, International Business, and Global Markets Business.

