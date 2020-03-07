Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Sumo Group (LON:SUMO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Sumo Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 178.80 ($2.35).

Shares of SUMO stock opened at GBX 160.75 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.97 million and a PE ratio of 100.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 187.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 168.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59. Sumo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 125.50 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 205 ($2.70).

In other Sumo Group news, insider Carl Cavers sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.57), for a total transaction of £975,000 ($1,282,557.22).

Sumo Group Company Profile

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides video games in the United Kingdom. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, and film. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sheffield, the United Kingdom.

