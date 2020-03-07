Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from C$45.00 to C$43.00. The stock traded as low as C$34.67 and last traded at C$34.80, with a volume of 1983075 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.72.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SU. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. CSFB lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.86.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total transaction of C$673,541.77. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$1,269,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,302.

The company has a market cap of $55.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

About Suncor Energy (TSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.