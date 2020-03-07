SunTrust Banks Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX)

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.53).

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16).

RARX has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Ra Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARX opened at $46.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 25.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $107,577.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,296.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $493,832.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,521 shares in the company, valued at $397,163.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,760 shares of company stock worth $1,206,287 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ra Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

