Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

SPRS stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 2.10. Surge Components has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $3.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

Get Surge Components alerts:

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc supplies electronic products and components in the United States. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices, as well as audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

See Also: Straddles

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.