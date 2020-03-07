Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Redburn Partners downgraded Swedbank to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

SWDBY opened at $15.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $14.30. Swedbank has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Swedbank had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to private, corporate, and organizational customers. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers deposit and lending products; guarantees; non-life insurance products; brokerage and other securities; real estate brokerage; and asset management, financing, and life insurance and pension services.

