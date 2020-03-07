Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $9.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $213.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNCR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, Chairman Stephen G. Waldis sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total transaction of $28,135.68. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 557,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,730 shares of company stock worth $52,761 in the last 90 days. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.