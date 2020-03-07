Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Trading 6.4% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) traded up 6.4% on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $27.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $12.00, 454,191 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 89% from the average session volume of 240,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

In other news, CEO Briggs Morrison bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $125,125.00. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 101,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 39,305 shares in the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $320.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 100.12% and a negative net margin of 3,694.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

