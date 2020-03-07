Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNV. Raymond James cut shares of Synovus Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Synovus Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $25.58 on Tuesday. Synovus Financial has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 5,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 914,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,864,000 after purchasing an additional 301,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,882,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 620.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 53,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 45,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

