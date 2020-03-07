T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Price Down 5.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)’s share price fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $127.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. T. Rowe Price Group traded as low as $119.96 and last traded at $122.01, 2,083,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,334,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.76.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.91.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total value of $98,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,518.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,700 shares of company stock worth $9,899,514. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.