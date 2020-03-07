Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,885 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 157,573 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $11,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,967 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,317 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 37,684 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $759,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,882 shares in the company, valued at $978,130.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,295 shares of company stock worth $19,715,966 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TNDM opened at $75.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.53. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $51.37 and a 52-week high of $91.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from to in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

