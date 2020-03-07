Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TPR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cfra boosted their target price on Tapestry from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.62.

NYSE TPR opened at $21.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.95. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $18.54 and a 52 week high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,415,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $388,786,000 after buying an additional 399,911 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,139,698 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $300,438,000 after buying an additional 1,013,402 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,454,192 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $147,100,000 after buying an additional 610,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,739,261 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $127,581,000 after acquiring an additional 80,501 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,440,082 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $92,779,000 after acquiring an additional 252,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

