Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Target in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma expects that the retailer will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Target’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Target from $136.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.61.

Target stock opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.49. Target has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,430 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,015,843,000 after acquiring an additional 306,093 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $684,508,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,137,890 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $658,728,000 after purchasing an additional 363,988 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,483,728 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,859,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

