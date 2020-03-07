Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 108.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,975 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Target were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Target by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.49. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $70.03 and a 12-month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

