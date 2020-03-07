Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Bought by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Target were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Target by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,190,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,072 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Target by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,584,380 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,678 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Target by 7,560,250.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,058,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,435 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Target by 113.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,040,719 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,263,000 after acquiring an additional 552,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,225,522 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $135,714,000 after acquiring an additional 500,279 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Target from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.61.

TGT opened at $105.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

