Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

TTM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tata Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

TTM stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. Research analysts expect that Tata Motors will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at $870,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 70.0% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 223,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 92,090 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 20.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,389,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 236,199 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 65,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 39,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

