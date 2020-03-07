TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TEGNA from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra lifted their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TGNA opened at $17.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 20.01%. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TEGNA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 11.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,393,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 141,183 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 13,013 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 338,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. 99.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading: Relative Strength Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.