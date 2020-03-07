TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $13.32

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.34, with a volume of 107879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.01 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 12.45%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,288,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,963,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,453,000 after purchasing an additional 85,776 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 115,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 277,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 77,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile (NYSE:TGNA)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

