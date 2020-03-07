Telefonica (NYSE:TEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.74

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE:TEF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74, with a volume of 184607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

TEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Telefonica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Telefonica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEF. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Telefonica by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 642,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Telefonica by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 23,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonica during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services primarily in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

