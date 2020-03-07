Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TEN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tenneco from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenneco from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.50.

NYSE:TEN opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $33.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tenneco will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenneco by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 309,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after buying an additional 82,833 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tenneco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,898,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenneco by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,402,000 after buying an additional 27,949 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth $4,899,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the fourth quarter worth $775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

