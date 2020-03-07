TG Therapeutics Inc Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) – B. Riley issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. TG Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 53,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

