TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.49) Per Share

TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for TG Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,459.88% and a negative net margin of 113,730.27%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $12.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TG Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $16.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.