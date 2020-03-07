The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Given Buy Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SGE has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Sage Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 725 ($9.54) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sage Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 694.55 ($9.14).

LON SGE opened at GBX 668 ($8.79) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 749.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 723.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 826 ($10.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.49.

In other news, insider Steve Hare sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 724 ($9.52), for a total transaction of £19,642.12 ($25,838.10).

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

