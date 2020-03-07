Thomas Dean Fountain Sells 2,675 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 2,675 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $320,705.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $119.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.25 and a 52 week high of $168.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.65.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Nomura lowered their price objective on F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.44.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 595 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.