Thor Industries (THO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Thor Industries to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.17. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $42.05 and a 12 month high of $89.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THO. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.70.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

