TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of TIX (OTCMKTS:TIXC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of TIXC opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.00. TIX has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.48.

About TIX

Tix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Tix4Tonight, LLC, operates as an entertainment company in the United States. The company provides discount ticketing and discount dinner reservations services. It offers discount tickets under short-term, exclusive, and nonexclusive agreements in Las Vegas at a discount of up to 50 percent for same-day shows, concerts, attractions, and tours, as well as discount dining and shopping offers.

