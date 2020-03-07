Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Town Centre Securities alerts:

Shares of LON TOWN opened at GBX 201 ($2.64) on Tuesday. Town Centre Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 164 ($2.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 235.94 ($3.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 222.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 207.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.86 million and a PE ratio of -8.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Town Centre Securities’s payout ratio is currently -0.51%.

About Town Centre Securities

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.