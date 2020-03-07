Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Down 6.7% After Insider Selling

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)’s stock price was down 6.7% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $245.88 and last traded at $252.94, approximately 2,246,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,902,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.17.

Specifically, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total value of $3,748,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 63,824 shares in the company, valued at $15,950,894.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 83,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.87, for a total value of $20,935,108.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,123,077.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,466 shares of company stock valued at $65,600,642. 17.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.26.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.64. Trade Desk had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $215.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 254.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

