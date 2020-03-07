TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.56.

Shares of RNW opened at C$16.82 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a 12 month low of C$12.61 and a 12 month high of C$18.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$17.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

