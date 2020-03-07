Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

TGS opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average of $7.11. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52-week low of $5.31 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $931.83 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,194 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after buying an additional 52,340 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 77,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 22.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,706 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. 6.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

