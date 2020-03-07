Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust lowered its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRV opened at $124.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $117.38 and a 52 week high of $155.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In related news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.57.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

