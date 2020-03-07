Travis Perkins’ (TPK) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,715 ($22.56) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded Travis Perkins to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a hold rating and a GBX 1,550 ($20.39) target price on the stock. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,621.45 ($21.33).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,345 ($17.69) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,160.50 ($15.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,841 ($24.22). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,591 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,480.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.78.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 33 ($0.43) per share. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.60%.

In other news, insider Nick Roberts bought 153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,440.35 ($3,210.14). Also, insider Marianne Culver bought 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,627 ($21.40) per share, for a total transaction of £520.64 ($684.87). Insiders have purchased a total of 221 shares of company stock worth $350,027 over the last quarter.

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

