Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.38

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.38 and last traded at $20.38, with a volume of 12490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.81.

TSE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering raised Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Trinseo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Get Trinseo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $807.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.03 million. Trinseo had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.12%.

In other Trinseo news, insider Angelo N. Chaclas sold 1,498 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $57,028.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,998.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas sold 8,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $301,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,955.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSE. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trinseo by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.