Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TROX. Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of TROX opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.48. Tronox has a 12-month low of $6.71 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.71 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Tronox in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 111.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 8.1% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

