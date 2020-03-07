UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A trimmed its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 305,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 424,182 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $3,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in UBS Group by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. 31.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $354,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UBS opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.24. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. On average, equities research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th.

UBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

