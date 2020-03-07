UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Given News Sentiment Score of -4.43

Media coverage about UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) has been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. UBS Group earned a coverage optimism score of -4.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of UBS opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. UBS Group has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $13.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The company has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

UBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 25,438 shares of UBS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

