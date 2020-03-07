Uniper’s (UNPRF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reiterated their sell rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.42. Uniper has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $32.78.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

