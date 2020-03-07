United Therapeutics Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $2.52 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) – Wedbush raised their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for United Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.50. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $243.00 price objective on the stock.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $311.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upgraded United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.09.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $98.26 on Friday. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Sector Gamma AS purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $11,815,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 373.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 118,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 93,707 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $10,458,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 67.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 66,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 26,915 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

