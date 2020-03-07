Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:UHT opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.81. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $70.53 and a 1-year high of $132.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UHT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 68.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

