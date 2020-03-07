Upland Software Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Upland Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Upland Software’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

UPLD opened at $32.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $825.65 million, a PE ratio of -17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a 200-day moving average of $38.46. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $54.87.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business had revenue of $66.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $4,464,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 463.4% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 57.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Upland Software by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

