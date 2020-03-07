US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Foods has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.57.

USFD opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. US Foods has a 52-week low of $29.89 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.16. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.71.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in US Foods by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,475,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 653.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,977,000 after buying an additional 1,729,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 1,620.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after buying an additional 1,558,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $50,628,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

