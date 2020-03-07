Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 190.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,171 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vale were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 62.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 552.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vale by 1,002.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vale by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $9.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.88 and a beta of 1.26. Vale SA has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $14.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

