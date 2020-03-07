ValuEngine Downgrades Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NASDAQ AAWW opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $747.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $138,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 145,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,129.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles F. Bolden, Jr. bought 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,001.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,335,078.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $404,900. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAWW. Towle & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,644,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,338,000 after purchasing an additional 255,510 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,337,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,880,000 after buying an additional 131,645 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after buying an additional 31,294 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 488,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after buying an additional 86,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,069,000. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

