ValuEngine Downgrades Caleres (NYSE:CAL) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Caleres (NYSE:CAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Caleres to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Caleres in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NYSE CAL opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. Caleres has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $389.95 million, a P/E ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $19,271,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the 3rd quarter worth $7,935,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in Caleres during the 4th quarter worth $5,458,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Caleres by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,692,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,207,000 after purchasing an additional 200,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $4,337,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

