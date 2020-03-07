ValuEngine Downgrades Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Clearone (NASDAQ:CLRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CLRO stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.04. Clearone has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 5.66.

In other news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley purchased 21,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,018.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,406,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,257,167.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 48,639 shares of company stock worth $88,989 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Clearone

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications.

