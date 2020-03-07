ValuEngine Downgrades ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CFRX. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Shares of CFRX opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. ContraFect has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $13.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ContraFect by 345.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ContraFect during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,043,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 551,626 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 65,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 1,145.4% in the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,827,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter.

ContraFect Company Profile

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that is in Phase II human clinical trials for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible; and CF-404, a combination of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), which is in preclinical trial stage for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza.

