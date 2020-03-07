ValuEngine Downgrades Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Dorel Industries stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.56. Dorel Industries has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

