ValuEngine Downgrades Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hitachi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTHIY opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. Hitachi has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $86.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information and telecommunication systems, social infrastructure and industrial systems, electronic systems and equipment, construction machinery, high functional materials and components, automotive systems, smart life and ecofriendly systems, other products, and financial services in Japan and internationally.

