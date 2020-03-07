ValuEngine Downgrades Renren (NYSE:RENN) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renren from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th.

Renren stock opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Renren has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $7.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Renren stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Renren Inc (NYSE:RENN) by 51.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.13% of Renren worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Renren Company Profile

Renren Inc operates a social networking Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Renren and Auto Group. The company operates Renren.com and Renren Mobile App that enable users to communicate and stay connected with friends, classmates, family members, and co-workers; and woxiu.com, a PC-based social video platform for users to stream their performances live to viewers.

