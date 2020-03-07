ValuEngine Downgrades Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RBS. Barclays lowered shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.1296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,142,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 438,942 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 488,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

